Esh Construction bags £60m refurbishment contracts

Esh construction manager Simon Scott (centre) with Thirteen Group directors Doug Bacon (left) and Paul Jenkins (right)

Clients including Thirteen Group, Broadacres Housing Association and Riverside have appointed Esh to deliver refurbishment and upgrade works to housing stock across the Northeast, Tees Valley and North Yorkshire.

Esh has secured a place on Thirteen’s capital delivery framework, which will see £50m-worth of home improvements done over the next five years. The framework is part of Thirteen’s £150m home investment programme.

In North Yorkshire, Esh will soon start work on a five-year kitchen and bathroom programme for Broadacres Housing Association, marking the first refurbishment contract with Broadacres in 14 years. More than 1,300 properties will benefit from the work undertaken.

A retirement living investment programme for Riverside adds to the pipeline, which will see Esh refurbish two occupied residential developments. The first scheme is in South Shields and will include fitting bathrooms, mechanical and electrical works, and refurbishment of communal areas.

The first project to get under way via Thirteen’s capital delivery framework is the £5.9m Holmes V project, with another four in the pipeline for the coming months. Modernisation works will be delivered in more than 400 homes across an estate in Thornaby with residents getting new kitchens, boilers and electrical rewiring.

