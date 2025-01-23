Esh expands anti-idling initiative

Tipper trucks of Esh Group company Lumsden & Carroll

As part of its Even Greener strategy to reduce emissions, Esh Group has been running trials on reducing vehicle idling times. The impact has been so dramatic that it is now rolling out the campaign across the fleet.

Esh used 18 HGV tippers from its fleet to understand the carbon emitted from idling, putting measures in place to encourage drivers to think about their impact on the environment.

With true idling being measured as vehicles being stationary for more than two minutes, the 18 vehicles reduced their idling time from a combined 392 hours in July 2024, down to just 60 hours in November – an 84% idling-time reduction.

The company is now gearing up to roll idling monitoring and education out across its 258-strong fleet of vehicles.

Plant director Brian Wray, who has championed the initiative alongside the workshop and transport managers, said: “The transformation has been remarkable, thanks to the outstanding commitment of our drivers, who embraced the guidance and fully supported our efforts. Before implementing the anti-idling initiative, idling time from the tippers was consistently higher than 400 hours on average each month. This is a great example of what can be achieved when considering our impact on the environment, and now the hard work begins as we continue the wider rollout across the business.”

Commercial fleet across the business have been fitted with real time telematics to assist with monitoring the vehicles, with in-cab system alerts advising drivers to turn off the engine if it has been stationary for than two minutes.

Steven Doran, Esh’s carbon, sustainability and data manager, said: “We’re on a major learning curve across our sector but we know that education will be a big driver in our ambitions through the next six-to-12 months.

"The 32-tonne tipper wagons we have purchased to replace older fleet vehicles come complete with the latest, most efficient vehicle technology, which allows Esh to record key emissions and MPG metrics which ultimately will support improved environmental efficiencies across the group."

