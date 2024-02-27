Esh gets start date for Tyne Bridge restoration

ISS is the scaffolding contractor for the Tyne Bridge restoration works

Esh Construction has been waiting months for a start date, having been first appointed by Newcastle and Gateshead councils back in June 2022 to carry out the £41.4m programme of repairs.

Scaffolding work by Infrastructure Site Services began in September in preparation for the start of main bridge works. But, as reported earlier this month, only now has the government released its major share of the funding.

Esh has been given a start date of 2nd April 2024, with completion expected in time for the bridge’s centenary in 2028.

The full programme to the Tyne Bridge includes steelwork repairs, full grit blasting and re-painting, concrete repairs, drainage improvements, stonework and masonry repairs, bridge deck waterproofing and resurfacing, parapet protection and bridge joint replacement.

The two councils on either side of the Tyne share responsibility for the 96-year-old bridge and are warning of traffic congestion during the works, with the bridge reduced to one lane in each direction.

Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon said: “We’re going to need everyone in the region who loves the bridge to do their bit to help us minimise the disruption that the restoration will cause to the transport network. We’re asking everyone to follow our travel advice, and make the switch to public transport or walking and cycling where possible, as we carry out this hugely important programme of work.”

Newcastle City Council leader Nick Kemp said: “Newcastle is very much open for business throughout the restoration period and we’re advising people to use public transport to minimise disruption as we carry out these crucial works to see our much-loved bridge returned to its former glory.”

[Look out for a feature article on this project in the March 2024 issue of The Construction Index magazine, out next week.]

