Esh lands £36m Stockton Waterfront project

The vision for Stockton Waterfront

MGL Demolition has been appointed for the demolition of the Castlegate Shopping Centre and Swallow Hotel, with Esh Construction appointed for the design and construction of the follow-on Stockton Waterfront project.

Esh Construction’s scope of work includes an urban park, riverside plaza and a land bridge structure that will connect the High Street to the River Tees.

This follows planning approval last year for Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council's plans to transform the town centre and encourage new uses for empty shops.

The first stage of the £36m, three-year project begins on Monday 23rd May, with enabling works and a strip out taking place before the main demolition works begin in late July.

The demolition will take around 12 months to complete, before construction begins in summer 2023.

Between now and then, the detailed design of the site will be carried out. Part of this will involve revisiting some elements of the existing concept design, informed by public consultation.

MGL joint chief executive Mark Davison said: "This is an important project which will breathe new life into the High Street and open up the town to the river and we are delighted to be playing a role in that."

Esh divisional director Steven Garrigan said: "This is a significant contract award for Esh as we continue our organic growth across the region. We are delighted to be working in partnership with Stockton Council to help them bring to fruition the future vision for Stockton Waterfront.”

Once complete, Stockton Waterfront will be home to new community facilities on the southern end of the site including a new leisure centre, library and customer service centre.

Councillor Nigel Cooke, cabinet member for housing and regeneration at Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, said: "We are ambitious for the Borough and the scale of change that we are driving in Stockton Town Centre is validation of that. If you want to achieve big things you have to deliver big projects and we're working with the best to deliver something that's bold, different and is really transformational.

"We're delighted to be working with MGL Demolition and Esh Construction to develop this amazing waterfront site that will cement Stockton as a place for future generations to enjoy."

