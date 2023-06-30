Esh lands £56m Middlesbrough housing deal

Left to right for ground breaking are Homes England manager Dilys Jones, Thirteen’s chief executive Matt Forrest (with spade) Esh Construction chief executive Andy Radcliffe and the mayor of Middlesbrough, Chris Cooke

Esh has been appointed to build new homes at Grove Hill in Middlesbrough in partnership with housing association Thirteen Group.

The £56m scheme brings Esh’s affordable housing pipeline in the northeast and Tees Valley to £166m.

Grove Hill is the third affordable housing scheme Esh will deliver in partnership with Thirteen.

A ground breaking ceremony has officially marked the start on site for the scheme, which will see 296 two-, three- and four-bedroom houses and bungalows built to replace homes demolished more than a decade ago.

Two further schemes in Middlesbrough for Thirteen, together worth £42m, were announced by Esh Construction earlier in the year. These sites, known as Kedward Avenue in Brambles Farm and Union Village in Gresham, will provide 250 new homes for affordable rent.

Esh Construction chief executive Andy Radcliffe said: “Combining Grove Hill with developments at Kedward Avenue and Union Village, we are set to deliver more than 540 new affordable homes with Thirteen across Middlesbrough in the coming years. These schemes form part of ambitious plans to regenerate areas of the town, and through a raft of social and economic value initiatives, we will endeavour to create a lasting legacy within the local community.”

The sites form part of Thirteen’s planned £110m investment to build more than 540 affordable new homes in Middlesbrough.

Esh Construction is working on Grove Hill with ID Partnership Northern, 3E Consulting Engineers, Elliott Associates and One Environments. The first homes are expected to be available by autumn 2025.

