Esh paves the way for more Sunderland housing

Left to right are Siglion chief executive John Seager, Esh contracts manager John Saunders and Sunderland city councillor Stuart Porthouse

Esh will be undertaking an eight-month programme of work for the developer Siglion, a joint venture of Sunderland City Council and Igloo that is responsible for the regeneration of a number of the city’s key development sites.

Work includes installation of two drainage ponds, an acoustic bund to protect homes from traffic noise, landscaping works and highway works to aid traffic calming and pedestrian comfort.

Miller Homes will be the first housebuilder on the site, which spans land behind Chapelgarth and Moorside. Work is already under way on Miller Homes’ plot, with the first of the 160 homes – ranging from two- up to five-bedroom houses.

Siglion chief executive John Seager said: “We are delighted to be working with a regional company, Esh Construction, to prepare the ground for a village that will offer some exceptional homes to people from Sunderland, as well as a great many people who will be attracted to relocate to the city.”

Potters Hill will eventually have more than 700 homes according to plans. It covers a 112-acre area, and will be delivered in phases. The work being carried out by Esh means that when further agreements are reached with house-builders, work can start quickly.