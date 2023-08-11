Esh plans £11m Hull development

How one of the streets might look

Part of an £11m land led development, the proposed plans include two-, three- and four-bedroom homes for affordable rent.

The site is three miles from the city centre (opposite the Freedom Centre, between Ryehill Grove and Wyton Grove) on a site allocated for residential development in the Holderness Road Corridor Area Action Plan.

Designed by Acanthus WSM Architects, the development will have 31 two-bedroom, 28 three-bedroom and six four-bedroom homes with rear gardens and parking facilities. Sixteen will have enhanced accessible features including ramp access and ground floor shower rooms.

Registered housing provider Together Housing Group will take ownership of the properties on completion.

Esh Construction business development manager Zoe Cowell said: “Esh Construction has circa £80m land-led developments on site or due to commence, and this represents a strong part of our affordable housing division’s future workload. It is widely documented that there is huge demand for new affordable homes across the Yorkshire & Humber region and through our land-led solution, we can support registered providers to achieve their targets.”

Efficiency North was the land promoter for the site and Ward Hadaway provided Esh with legal support in the land transaction. If planning is approved, Esh Construction will work with Acanthus WSM Architects, Eastwood & Partners and CPC Project Services throughout the development.

