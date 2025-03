Gentoo has selected Esh Construction, Re:Gen North East and PHS Home Solutions to carry out up to £68m-worth of housing modernisation works.

The scope of work under the contract includes replacement of kitchens, bathrooms, electrical rewire works and general internal refurbishments across Gentoo homes in Sunderland, Houghton, Hetton and Washington.

The contracts run from 2025 until 2035.

