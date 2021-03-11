  1. Instagram
Thu March 11 2021

  3. Esh starts Castleford housing estate

10 hours Construction work has started on a £9.2m development of affordable housing on a brownfield site in Castleford.

Artist's impression of the development
Artist's impression of the development

Main contractor Esh Construction is working for Leeds Federated Housing Association (LFHA) and Wakefield & District Housing (WDH) to build 82 homes at Pemberton Road in Castleford, which will be available for affordable rent, rent to buy and shared ownership.

Designed by Leeds-based Brewster Bye Architects and supported by Homes England funding, Pemberton Road will be a mixed-tenure development with different sized family homes and four bungalows.

LFHA bought the 2.2-hectare site from Wakefield Council in 2020. The land is being jointly developed by LFHA  and WDH, with each provider managing 43 units and 39 units respectively.

The first new homes will be available in summer 2022.

