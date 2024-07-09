Esh starts work at Seaham Garden Village

Breaking ground are (left to right) Esh Construction CEO Andy Radcliffe and contract manager Phil Chambers, Karbon’s head of land Lea Smith and director of development Sarah Robson, and Esh operations director Mark Binns

Housing association Karbon Homes has engaged Esh Construction to begin work on the first phase of its new homes at Seaham Garden Village.

Esh will build 750 affordable homes for Karbon, which is half of the total 1,500 homes planned for the new community.

Seaham Garden Village will also have a new primary school, shops and health facilities.

Karbon Homes director of development and regeneration Sarah Robson described the project as “a fantastic example of collaborative working, that not only delivers new homes but a thriving new community and a great place to live for our residents”.

She said: “We’re pleased to announce Esh Construction as our construction partner for the first phase of this scheme. We have worked well together elsewhere to deliver good quality, affordable homes, and we look forward to seeing progress on this site and new homes becoming available later in the year for people looking to live in a beautiful garden village environment.”

Karbon is aiming to build all of its 750 homes to net zero carbon with a range of energy efficiency technologies, including solar PV panels and battery storage units. The first homes from Karbon will become available towards the end of the year, for both affordable rent and affordable home ownership options, shared ownership and rent to buy.

Karbon’s 750 homes are going up alongside 750 homes for private sale that are being built by national house-builders Taylor Wimpey and Miller Homes.

Esh Construction chief executive Andy Radcliffe said: “With a spade in the ground on the first phase, this marks a key milestone in our strategic growth plans as we capitalise on a number of major project wins within the affordable housing sector and help registered providers deliver more quality, much-needed affordable homes.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk