Esh to build Bellingham homes

Artist's impression of a Bellingham street scene

Esh Construction will work with Karbon Homes to bring affordable housing to the centre of Bellingham.

The site has planning permission for 14 bungalows, 14 flats and 15 houses for affordable rent and rent to buy tenures, along with 20 care-supported apartments that will be available for shared ownership.

The development is a part of Karbon’s £131.5m partnership with Homes England to develop 2,200 affordable homes across Yorkshire and the northeast.

Bellingham Auction Mart ceased trading in 2004 and the buildings were demolished in 2010.

The scheme has been brought forward in partnership with developer Maple Oak Living.

Esh Construction is expected to start work on site in summer 2023.

The project team includes Elliott Associates, Portland Consulting Engineers, Ergo Projects, DRC Consulting and Sine Consulting.

Esh pre-construction director Chris Hale said: “We understand the importance of rural communities remaining both affordable and sustainable for current and future generations, while finding the balance in the design to ensure new homes blend into countryside living.

“We look forward to getting work underway in the coming months to deliver new homes that will help address the shortage of affordable housing options in Northumberland, while also bringing a derelict brownfield site back into use.”

Zoey Hawthorne, assistant director of development delivery at Karbon Homes, said: “We have worked with Esh Construction on a number of affordable housing developments across the northeast over the last few years and have a great working relationship with the team.”

