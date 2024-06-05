Esh to build Bishop Auckland’s new bus station

CGI of Bishop Auckland's new bus station

The main construction contract for the bus station follows on from Esh’s £1.8m package to carry out enabling works on the site, which it started in February.

The new station will have eight stands and improved passenger facilities. Alongside it there will be a new 124-space car park.

The scheme forms part of an £11.8m investment in the town with funding secured through the Future High Streets Fund and an additional £3.6m from Durham County Council.

Esh divisional director Steven Garrigan said: “There are some exciting projects happening across Bishop Auckland and as a Durham-headquartered contractor we are proud to play a part in the regenerative journey for the town and its residents. We’re pleased to be working with Durham County Council to enhance the transport infrastructure while maximising the social and economic value in the local community throughout the project.”

Esh Construction began the enabling works in February, with works including the excavation and clearance of the existing hard surface to facilitate a new drainage system for the new bus station. Seven attenuation tanks have already been installed.

A new sub station will be built to provide the necessary power requirements as well as new retaining walls and the installation of a sub base. Ducting for the lighting and CCTV along with concrete foundations will be installed before the main bus station build starts later this month (June 2024).

