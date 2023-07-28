Esh to install Rotherham bus lanes

The roundabout at the intersection of Bessemer Way and Sheffield Road, south of Rotherham, is being made more bicycle friendly

In what is euphemistically known as an ‘active travel’ scheme, Esh is putting in bus lanes and cycle lanes to make life harder for motorists in south Yorkshire and easier for cyclists and bus users.

The combined scheme is known as Sheffield Road Cycleways and Maltby Bus Corridor.

Working for Rotherham Council, Esh Construction will install more than 2km of cycle routes on the A6178 Sheffield Road and Westgate between the town centre and the borough boundary at Tinsley. On the A631 route into the town centre, Maltby Bus Corridor will be developed to bypass areas of congestion on the existing bus network.

Esh Construction divisional director Steven Garrigan, said: “As design and build contractor, we concluded the stage one design phase in spring this year and are pleased to officially mark the start on site with Rotherham Council. We are currently working on three projects that will promote active travel in South Yorkshire – combined, we will deliver highway realignment works on more than 12km of roads across the region.”

Rotherham councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “This is a landmark scheme for Rotherham. Completing the latest phases of Sheffield Road Cycleways will be a great achievement as they provide a safe and pleasant cycling environment and connect developing communities along the route, reducing air pollution, congestion and supporting healthy lifestyles. Completing the Maltby Bus Corridor is a sound investment for the Maltby and Hellaby areas. Local residents travelling to school, college or work will have faster and more reliable bus services, making the bus a real alternative to travelling by car.”

Esh Construction was appointed as contractor via YORhub’s YORcivil2 framework. The scheme is expected to be complete in summer 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk