Esh to lead next phase of Riverside Sunderland regeneration

New public realm will pave the way for further development in the Sheepfolds area of Sunderland

Esh Construction has been appointed as lead contractor to oversee a multi-million-pound package of infrastructure improvements to advance the next phase of the Riverside Sunderland development.

The project will install the infrastructure, including new public realm and improved pathways, that will enable further development of the Sheepfolds area of Sunderland.

The works will see a pedestrian footbridge put in to link the Stadium of Light football ground and the Sheepfolds Stables leisure centre, over an old cobbled path that leads down to the River Wear, completing the connection between the new and existing communities to the north of the river with Keel Square and the city centre.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Sunderland City Council cabinet member for business, housing and regeneration, said: “Once complete, the works will pave the way for the next phase of Riverside Sunderland, unlocking yet more investment and providing a much better experience for those living, working and visiting the city.

“It will also ensure the New Wear Footbridge will provide a direct route between the city centre and the Stadium of Light – which residents are already dubbing ‘our very own Wembley Way’ – improving pedestrian flow in the lead up to, and following events at the stadium.

“It is yet another milestone in what is one of the UK’s largest and most ambitious urban regeneration projects.”

Several developments are already under way across the Riverside Sunderland area, including the Maker & Faber office buildings, a new Eye Hospital, Culture House, Vaux Housing and the Expo Sunderland Pavilion.

Work on the Housing Innovation Construction Skills Academy (HICSA) and National Esports Arena is also under way at Sheepfolds, and with an ongoing demolition preparing the way for future residential development, Cllr Johnston believes the recent developments are ‘redefining the city’.

Cllr Johnston added: “The Riverside Sunderland development, which spans land on both sides of the River Wear, is already redefining the city’s skyline. Thanks to the recently announced £42m of grant funding from Homes England, the North East Combined Authority and the Ministry of Housing Communities & Local Government, we can now push on and bring even more projects to life as we continue to transform this once industrial landscape into a unique urban quarter befitting of a city as fantastic as ours.”

Steven Garrigan, divisional director at Esh Construction, said: “We have delivered multiple successful projects in Sunderland and are delighted to be once again working in partnership with the council to support the latest phase of the riverside’s regeneration.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk