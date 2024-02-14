Esh wins Durham village expansion

CGI of the new houses to be built in Pelton

Karbon Homes has named Esh Construction as its construction partner for the development of 104 new affordable homes in Pelton.

The housing will be built on the site of the former Roseberry Sports Community College in the village, to the north of Chester-le-Street, and work is expected to start in the coming weeks.

The development will include 52 rent-to-buy properties, a mix of two- and three-bed family homes aimed at first-time buyers, alongside 31 apartments and eight bungalows.

Zoey Hawthorne, assistant director of development delivery at Karbon Homes, said: “We’re delighted to announce Esh Construction as the lead contractor for this development, helping us deliver much-needed affordable housing to the site with a broad range of house types and tenures that meet the diverse needs of the local community.

“We have a long-established working relationship with the team at Esh, who have supported us on a number of new homes developments over the last few years, and we look forward to work getting underway in the coming months."

Esh will use timber frame construction and the houses and bungalows will be fitted with solar PV panels and air source heat pumps to achieve an energy performance certificate rating of A.

The apartments will have a communal green heating system, with heating and hot water provided by an exhaust air source heat pump.

Esh pre-construction director Chris Hale said: “This is a significant contract award for our affordable housing division, and we’re delighted to build on our successful working relationship by securing another scheme with Karbon Homes.”

The development will be part-funded through Karbon’s £165m partnership with Homes England to develop 2,200 affordable homes across the northeast and Yorkshire by 2028.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk