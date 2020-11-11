ESS orders revamped social distancing tech

ESS Safeforce, part of the Vp group, has placed an advance order for 150 of SiteZone’s re-styled personnel distancing systems (PDS) that is about to come to market.

The technology has been developed to help manage social distancing in the workplace, to help prevent the spread of germs and disease. Wearers of the PDS units get a bleep and a buzz when they get too close to another wearer.

ESS Safeforce plans to use the PDS in its own organisation as well as making some available for hire.

Ian Holt, who leads the heavy construction division at ESS Safeforce, said: “We have been successful, exclusive hire partners and collaborators with SiteZone Safety for some years now and we know how effective its safety solutions are. Given the current pandemic conditions, it’s essential that our workers are protected and meet the two-metre distance rule, just as much as our customers are. That’s why we will be using the SiteZone Safety PDS ourselves.”

SiteZone Safety’s PDS began in April 2020 as a backpack for Interserve workers building NHS Nightingale in Birmingham. With social distancing becoming a longer term issue, the design has been refined and streamlined to something more like a pager, as shown in the video below.

Managing director Gary Escott said: “As we have seen, coronavirus continues to affect us adversely as we enter our second national quarantine. It’s vital that we keep essential sectors operational, and do so safely. This is why we have refined our personnel distancing system, to be even more compact, effective and with a long battery life. Collectively, we have to adapt to keep Britain working where possible, and I’m confident that sound safety solutions like ours will lead the way.”

