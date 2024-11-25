Estilo begins Colmore office block refurb

CGI of how 35 Newhall Street will look when Estilo Interiors has finished

Estilo Interiors has begun work on the transformation of 35 Newhall Street, a five-storey office block in Birmingham’s Colmore business district that was built in the 1980s.

The contractor has also invested £10m into the property.

The client is London-based landlord Valeo Capital and project manager is Quartz. The project has been designed by Birmingham-based practice Associated Architects.

The building’s exterior and interior will both be revamped. The existing reddish cladding will be replaced with a greyish reconstituted stone cladding and the existing polyisocyanurate (PIR) insulation will be replaced.

A key feature of the project is the addition of a sixth storey on top, with the creation of a roof terrace and sky lounge, to modernise the building’s amenities and attract business tenants.

Estilo Interiors managing director Andrew Moore, who started the business 21 years ago, said: "This project represents a significant step in our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable office spaces that meet the evolving needs of today's businesses. Having recently completed the full refurbishment and interior build of The Billiards Building at 134 Edmund Street, Estilo Interiors has secured its position as the leading contractor for the Birmingham commercial market."

35 Newhall Street today [Google Streetview]

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk