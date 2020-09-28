Etex acquires sealant manufacturer

With an annual turnover of around £20m, FSi is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of firestopping products, including intumescent sealants and ablative-coated stone wool batts.

Etex said that the addition of FSi fitted well with its Siniat and Promat brands, which provide plasterboard and passive fire protection systems respectively. The acquisition also supports Etex’s OEM solutions for industrial clients.

Along with head office and manufacturing base in Measham, Leicestershire, FSi has another factory in Cowdenbeath, Scotland and a distribution depot in West Thurrock, Essex. It employs approximately 110 people.

Patrick Balemans, head of Etex Building Performance (North West Europe), said: “This acquisition reinforces our ability to provide clients with fully tested and certified material systems – something we know the market is increasingly demanding, particularly as new fire safety legislation comes through from government. The addition of FSi’s fire-stopping range expands our capability to develop warrantied lightweight construction systems under one roof, giving clients and partners peace of mind that these materials will deliver on their performance promises.”

