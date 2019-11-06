Etex plans third UK plasterboard factory

Inside Etex's existing Bristol plasterboard manufacturing plant

Etex Building Performance, the dry construction arm of the Etex Group, is looking to develop an advanced plasterboard manufacturing facility for its Siniat brand at the Royal Portbury Dock in Bristol Port.

A brownfield industrial site has been secured close to its existing Bristol plant, which will continue to operate, as will its Ferrybridge site.

It will be Etex’s largest single capital investment to date and the company said that it demonstrated its commitment to the UK construction industry – Europe’s largest plasterboard market.

Etex said that it would work with North Somerset Council to develop plans for the new facility and is aiming to start up production at the new site in 2022, subject to planning approval.

Neil Ash, head of Etex Building Performance (North West Europe), said: “Over the past 30 years Etex has been at the forefront of dry construction innovation in the UK, pushing for a closer relationship across the construction supply chain to improve standards and investing to develop more modern, efficient ways of building.

“This commitment to the UK construction market will not only provide our customers with better service and reliability of supply, it will also enable us to capitalise on a growing plasterboard market as clients recognise the productivity benefits that lightweight construction offers. Investing in this added capacity also strengthens our ability to develop superior building material systems for our UK customers, helping to create high-performing buildings that meet the needs of the people who use them.”

