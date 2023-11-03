Euro Auctions announces Nixon Hire super-sale

All of the equipment is low-hours and in excellent shape

Earlier this week Nixon Hire announced that henceforth it would operate large plant from its Newcastle and Stockton depots only (see our earlier report here). Its seven other English depots and five Scottish depots are selling their mobile equipment.

Euro Auctions will now sell this equipment at its flagship auction site in Leeds over a period of four days from 29th November to 2nd December.

According to Euro Auctions, the sale will be “one of the most outstanding consignments of machines from a single vendor ever seen at the Leeds site and will be of great interest to UK and global buyers”.

More than half of the 500-plus machines on sale will be of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 models, all with low hours. All machines have been well-maintained and are in excellent condition, says Euro Auctions.

The inventory comprises a variety of machines from different manufacturers. They include:

More than 100 540-170 and 520-40 JCB Loadalls (2019-2023 models)

More than 20 Kubota KX080 and Volvo ECR88 excavators (2021-2023)

Over 90 Kubota U56-5, U27-4, KX016-4 and Volvo ECR25D, ECR58F and EX18E mini-excavators (2021-2023),

100-plus Thwaites 1-tonne to 9-tonne (including cabbed 6-tonne) site dumpers (2019-2023), and

More than 50 Hamm H131, GD13VV and GD8 rollers (2019-2023)

More than 100 of the machines are 2023 models, many of them unused, said Euro Auctions.

Nixon Hire chief executive Graham Nixon said that the proceeds from the sales will be reinvested in the company’s site accommodation, welfare and renewable power fleet but he stressed that Nixon Hire is not abandoning mobile plant altogether.

“Large plant is popular and in demand in the northeast and that is where we will serve those customers. We will continue to be a one stop site solution provider on a national basis, and we have plans to further expand our depot network in 2024. This is by no means our exit from large plant. We certainly don’t want customers to think that we are winding down our service, now or in the future – this is simply not the case.”

Euro Auctions sales executive David Betts said: “This sale is not to be missed and if, as a buyer, you’re in the market for late, quality machinery, you must take a look at this consignment in the November- December Leeds sale. Nixon Hire has looked after their entire fleet very well indeed, and some of the 2023 plate machines only have delivery hours on the clock. Even the hours on the 2017 to 2020 machines are well below average. We expect a great deal of interest in this sale.”

