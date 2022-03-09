Euston HS2 redesign revealed

The design of HS2 Euston has been revised

The designs, updated from 2015, are based on a less complex, more efficient, 10-platform station that can now be built in a single stage.

They have been drawn up by a design consortium of Arup, WSP and Grimshaw Architects, working with main contractor Mace Dragados JV (MDJV).

The station will have a geometric roof design, more angular and less swirly than before – they've gone ffrom Curly Wurly to Toblerone.

Elements of the roof are designed to be prefabricated off site, and installed using modular construction techniques to reduce cost and local disruption. The station will now be built in a single stage, reducing the construction period.

The estimated cost remains unchanged at £2.6bn.

The orginal design for the frontage

The HS2 station will be set across three levels, with ten 450-metre long underground platforms, which will at peak operation will be used by up to 17 HS2 trains per hour.

The ground-level concourse will be 300-metres long and open out onto new public spaces at the north and south. The station hall will be the largest station concourse in the UK

Located between Coburg Street to the west and the existing Euston Station to the east, there will be entrances to the north, south and west of the station. There will be internal entrances to the Network Rail Station and London Underground Station.

Grimshaw partner Declan McCafferty said: “The scale of the new HS2 London Euston station means we have the opportunity to create a new truly public civic space for London, a place that responds to transport and passenger needs and becomes part of the existing urban fabric and community. The 300-metre long station hall sits at the heart of this approach, creating a space that is permeable, accessible and open and connects to the local streets and neighbourhoods through green, pedestrian-oriented spaces.”

The new roof design is more Toblerone than Curly Wurly

Taking account of the recommendations of the 2020 Oakervee review, the design integrates the HS2 station with the existing Network Rail station and emerging plans for over site development, led by Lendlease. Network Rail is creating plans to redevelop and integrate the existing Euston station, serving the West Coast mainline, alongside the HS2 terminus. Together, these two stations will offer improved connectivity to the midlands and northwest UK.

The original roof design was florid rather than geometrical

Laurence Whitbourn, Euston area client director at HS2 Ltd, said: “HS2’s London Euston station is one of the most complex parts of the HS2 route, situated in a densely populated residential area and adjacent to a busy operational railway. HS2 Ltd is absolutely committed to getting Euston right, engaging with the local community and stakeholders as we continue to progress our designs.

“With the arrival of HS2, Euston is fast becoming one of the largest transport-led regeneration projects of the 21st Century. Across a site of over 60 acres we have the unique opportunity to work with stakeholders and partners to create a new piece of the city creating thousands of jobs, new homes and areas of green public space.”

