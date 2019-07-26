Everton's new stadium designed to intimidate opponents

Dan Meis' design for the Bramley-Moore Dock site

Everton's new stadium has been designed by architect Dan Meis and is to be built, if all goes to plan, on Bramley-Moore Dock site, which is part of Peel L&P’s wider Liverpool Waters development.

The brick, steel and glass design takes its inspiration from the local maritime history and warehouse buildings nearby.

It looks like the stadium has been specifically designed to give an advantage to the home team. The whole stadium has been designed to put supporters as close to the action as regulations permit as the club wants to retain the intensity and intimacy of Goodison Park, it said. The stadium is made up of four distinctive stands including a large steep home stand to the south that will house 13,000 home fans on matchdays.

The stadium is designed to foster an intense atmosphere

The design of both North and South stand lower tiers will make it easy to adopt rail seating and, should legislation change in the future, they could also be converted into areas for safe standing, offering supporters optionality and flexibility in the future, the club said.

Meanwhile, the existing Goodison Park site would be redeveloped for housing and local facilities.

Unveiling of the proposed designs marks the start of a month-long public consultation, leading to final detailed design work and then two planning applications: a detailed application for the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and an outline application for the redevelopment of Goodison Park. These applications are expected to be submitted before the end of 2019.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk