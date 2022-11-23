Everton stadium roof trusses start to go up [–with video]

Roof truss lifted into place

A 100-tonne steel section – the first segment of three separate trusses that will span across the stand – was bolted into the south west corner, in an operation that mirrored the initial lift in the north stand last week.

Main contractor Laing O’Rourke and its steelwork contractor Severfield took advantage of the benign early morning weather in Liverpool yesterday to complete the installation.

In total, there are two full span roof trusses to be installed on top of the north stand and three on the south. Each completed truss is made up of three pre-assembled pieces, constructed and painted pitchside before being lifted into place.

That means there will be a total of 15 steel truss sections to be lifted into place, each weighing around 100 tonnes.

Laing O’Rourke aims to have all five of the full span roof trusses in place by Easter 2023.

Crawler cranes supplied by Sarens are doing the heavy lifting with Weldex crawlers also on site, as well as Laing O'Rourke's own equipment, from its Select Plant Hire subsidiary.

