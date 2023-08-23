Everton stadium work resumes today

The new stadium is being built in Bramley Moore Dock

On Monday 14th August, 26-year-old Michael Jones, who was working for a subcontractor on site, was seriously injured in an incident. He was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he died.

A spokesperson for Laing O'Rourke said yesterday: “Following discussions with the HSE, Everton and the family of Michael Jones, this morning we informed our project team that we will resume construction operations at Bramley-Moore Dock tomorrow (Wednesday 23 August).

"We have put in place additional support for everyone, including access to trained counsellors, and are focused on returning to work in an appropriate and respectful way following last week’s tragic incident.”

A minute’s silence was held before resumption of work in memory of Michael Jones.

