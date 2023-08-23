  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed August 23 2023

  3. Everton stadium work resumes today

5 hours Laing O'Rourke is today resuming construction work on Everton Football Club’s new stadium after a pause in work following a site fatality.

The new stadium is being built in Bramley Moore Dock
The new stadium is being built in Bramley Moore Dock

On Monday 14th August, 26-year-old Michael Jones, who was working for a subcontractor on site, was seriously injured in an incident. He was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he died.

A spokesperson for Laing O'Rourke said yesterday: “Following discussions with the HSE, Everton and the family of Michael Jones, this morning we informed our project team that we will resume construction operations at Bramley-Moore Dock tomorrow (Wednesday 23 August).

"We have put in place additional support for everyone, including access to trained counsellors, and are focused on returning to work in an appropriate and respectful way following last week’s tragic incident.”

A minute’s silence was held before resumption of work in memory of Michael Jones.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

Construction News

