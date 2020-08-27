Every 20 minutes tools are stolen from a van

Freedom of information requests to police forces revealed that there were 28,681 cases of tool theft from vehicles in 2019, equating to 78 incidences every day of the week.

Of the 28,681 incidences of tool theft, 30% were reported in London, 27% were in the northwest.

Taking into account population density, the northwest had the most accounts of tool theft per resident, with Lancashire Constabulary reporting 4,440 thefts in one year.

Region Number Percentage London 8633 30 Northwest 7627 27 Yorkshire & Humber 3333 12 West Midlands 2499 9 East of England 2303 8 Southeast 1426 5 East Midlands 1249 4 Southwest 902 3 Northern Ireland 221 <1 Northeast 176 <1 Wales 112 <1 England, Wales and NI total 28681 100%

[Editor’s note: It is assumed here that breaking into a van and stealing several tools is always counted as a single incident, rather than counting the theft of 10 tools as 10 cases]

