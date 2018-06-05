Exeter Uni names accommodation provider

Exeter campus halls

UPP has won the tender to undertake the development of East Park, on the University’s Streatham Campus.

UPP will be responsible for designing, building, funding and operating the new accommodation, which is due to create around 1,200 on-campus bedrooms by September 2021.

It said that it expected to award a construction contract in December 2018, subject to completion of the preferred bidder stage.

UPP chief executive Sean O’Shea said: “This announcement is testament to the strength of our existing bespoke, long-term partnership with the university. Since 2009, we have delivered and operated circa 2,500 high quality and affordable purpose-built student residences on campus. Through the proposed development, we look forward to continuing to support the university’s strategic objectives and partnering to provide the best student experience.”

Outline planning for the site was granted in April 2017 and works are due to start in January 2019.