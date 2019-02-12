Expanded Parliamentary Estate role for Imtech Inviron

Under a new eight-year deal the company will provide planned preventative maintenance and reactive support across the entire Parliamentary Estate, along with additional project work.

Imtech Inviron has delivered technical FM at the Houses of Parliament for more than 20 years. During this time it has undertaken numerous projects, including major refurbishment of mechanical and electrical systems during Parliament’s recesses.

The new expanded contract covers the Parliamentary Estate of 16 buildings including the House of Lords and House of Commons, the State Archives and administrative buildings such as the former New Scotland Yard plus Grade I listed satellite office buildings such as Norman Shaw North and Millbank House.

Managing director Noel Clancy said: “I would like to congratulate our team headed by business unit director, Shaun McKenna and account manager, Steve Bowers, along with the entire team on this win, it is testament to the effort, dedication and performance they have delivered over the years.”