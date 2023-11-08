Expanded's Wilkinson joins McGee board

Richard Wilkinson, McGee's operations director

Richard Wilkinson joined McGee in April from Laing O’Rourke as civils and structures director.

Creation of the operations director position for him is designed to improve operational efficiency and reinforces McGee’s integrated offering, from demolition through to structures.

Richard Wilkinson had been with Laing O’Rourke, and O’Rourke & Sons before the 2001 Laing acquisition, for his entire 30-year career. In recent years he had been operations lead for Laing O'Rourke's Expanded Structures at Hinkley Point C power station.

He said of his new employer: “The company has an outstanding reputation in the industry for delivering high-quality engineering solutions on some of London's most complex projects. I'm excited to lead the team in delivering these."

McGee managing director Seb Fossey added: "We are delighted to welcome Richard to the board of directors. His wealth of experience gained working on major infrastructure projects, as well as his focus on operational excellence and people-first approach, means he is well-placed to spearhead our core activity offering.

“This new leadership structure underpins the delivery of our operating model, further strengthening our position in the market, while delivering on our commitments to clients.”

