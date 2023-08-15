Expansion for Arcus

Arcus FM said that its acquisition of Trios Group from its private equity owner Rcapital took it a step closer to realising its ambition to be the UK’s largest provider of mobile facilities management services in the UK.

Trios is a business that employs more than 200 people providing reactive and planned property services across the building fabric, electrical, gas, fire and security disciplines. Customers include Ladbrokes, Royal Mail, Vue Cinema, Harrods, Linnaeus Vets, Rowlands Pharmacy, West Midlands Police, and the Police & Crime Commissioner for West Midlands.

Last year it made a pre-tax profit of £1.9m on revenue of £39m.

Arcus FM tuned over £166m last year and made £11.0m profit before tax.

Arcus FM chief executive Chris Green said, “Arcus has been on a tremendous growth journey for the past few years – growing with existing customers and adding a stellar crop of new customers in a variety of sectors. It’s great to build on this further and see another key part of our strategy accomplished with a complementary acquisition.

“The mobile capability of Trios, its use of technology, and the way it serves its customers made it attractive as we look to add scale and bolster our service offering – and we’re looking forward to working with the team there to see how we can collaborate and integrate to drive outstanding facilities management across the country.”

Arcus FM chief commercial officer Theresa Bell will assume the role of chief executive of the Trios business.

She said of the acquisition: “Trios is a business with exceptional capabilities at its core. I’ve been thoroughly impressed with the individuals and teams that I’ve met throughout the purchase process – passionate people who truly care about the service their customers receive, which aligns so closely to the approach and mindset at Arcus.”

