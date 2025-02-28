Expansion for Sunward dealer

Conagri’s joint venture with Michael Burdge Ltd in Weston Super Mare has machinery in stock

Construction and agricultural equipment dealer group Conagri, which represents the Chinese manufacturer Sunward, is more than doubling its footprint in the UK with the opening of the first of three new depots.

Just nine months after the redevelopment of its headquarters near Exeter to a 5,500 sqft footprint, Conagri will open a 8,000 sqft depot near Weston Super Mare in a collaboration with agricultural machinery dealer Michael Burdge Ltd.

Michael Burdge has invested in stock for what is its first venture into construction equipment. With Ed Burdge (son of Michael) at the helm, the new venture will deal exclusively with Sunward excavators from a purpose-built complex on its own premises.

Conagri has been Sunward's dealer for Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Dorset for the past 18 months and with this expansion has added Wiltshire to its franchise. It redeveloped its Exeter HQ last year to create a two-storey office complex with showroom and workshops.

The locations of the other two new depots have yet to be announced.

