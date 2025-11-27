Fleet expansion for Yorkshire concrete supplier

24/7 Concrete takes delivery of its new Bay‑Lynx Titan

24/7 Concrete & Aggregates has added a fourth Bay‑Lynx Titan volumetric mixer to its fleet, meaning that it now has eight volumetric mixers in total, increasing its capacity to serve the construction sites of Yorkshire.

Only set up in 2023, 24/7 Concrete has already developed a local reputation supplying everything from home extensions and driveways to major industrial slabs.

“Expanding our fleet to four Titan volumetric mixers is a strategic step that directly reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, flexible concrete solutions to every client, no matter how big or small the job,” said Steffie Vause, managing director of 24/7 Concrete & Aggregates. “With the added capacity and reliability the new mixer brings, we can ensure even faster turnarounds, reduce waste, and continue to offer the tailored service our customers expect.”

Michael Barr, managing director of Bay-Lynx (UK), added: “We’re delighted to see 24/7 Concrete solidify its relationship with Bay-Lynx by investing in another Titan mixer.

The Titan’s proven performance, unmatched strength, flexibility and quality, will serve them well as they expand within Yorkshire’s construction market. We’re proud to support their growth and look forward to following their success.”

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