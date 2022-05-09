Explore adds roll alarms to dumpers

Xwatch has added the alarms to its JCB site dumpers

Explore Plant & Transport Solutions already specifies site dumpers with full enclosed safety cabs to protect its workers and now retrofits pitch and roll warning systems to them.

Explore has collaborated with Xwatch Safety Solutions and Trackunit in the development of the Xwatch Simple Safe Two Series (SS2) roll over monitor, connected to Trackunit’s telematic system.

Dan Leaney, sales and operations director at Xwatch Safety Solutions, explained: “The Xwatch system monitors the driving style of the operator and gives an early alert to the operator via the Trackunit telematics of a potential pitch and roll-over situation. The system tells the operator when he/she is reaching the manufacturer's published limits. In the event of a roll-over, the Xwatch system will stop the engine, preventing further operation of the machine, which eliminates engine damage and other potential hazards on site. The Trackunit telematics system is able to send real-time reports of this event.”

Chris Gatheridge, head of operations at Explore Plant & Transport Solutions, said: “The system that we have developed in partnership with Xwatch and Trackunit is a simple solution to a common problem on sites across the UK and ultimately works to mitigate the likelihood of a rollover situation before it has a chance to occur. It is innovative systems like these that will continue to secure and protect contractors and staff on-site, making it more accessible and safer for all.”

The SS2 uses a compact controller coupled with a three-axis platform angle sensor. It supports optional telematics for data logging and an optional secondary sensor for articulated equipment. In standard form, the maximum roll angle can be set from 1 to 32 degrees (0- 63%). An alarm sounds when the maximum tilt has been exceeded. No calibration is required and there are no moving parts.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk