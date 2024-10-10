Explore buys 23-tonne electric digger

From left to right are Reuben Stapells (Sany UK), Warren Wilkinson (Explore Plant), Howard Hunt (Explore Plant) and Leigh Harris (Sany UK) with the new Sany SY215E

Chinese manufacturer Sany sold its first SY215E in the Netherlands earlier this year and has now broken through in the UK.

The battery-powered excavator has an operating weight of 23,200 kg, with a rated power of 150kW.

With a rated battery capacity of 422 kWh, the SY215E has a battery life of six to eight hours and with the CCS2 combined charging system option it can be fully charged in just 90 minutes.

The machine’s maximum digging height is 9,600mm, and depth 6,255mm.

Explore Plant operations director Warren Wilkinson said: “We are excited to be able to bring Sany’s first 23-tonne electric excavator to the UK market. I believe this latest addition to the Explore Plant & Transport fleet demonstrates our ambition and continued investment into the latest innovations and sustainable products across our plant and transport fleet.”

Sany has been having a big push on battery-powered machinery lately, introducing more than 40 new electric products last year.

The SY215E has been tailored specifically for the European market, with a 10-inch high definition touchscreen, LED lighting, air suspension seat, air ventilation, intelligent fault self-diagnosis and a low noise working environment.

Explore is a joint venture of WS Transport and Select Plant Hire, which explains the "-o're-" in the logo, an allusion to Select's owner, Ray O'Rourke

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk