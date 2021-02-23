Façades group comes together as Clarison

Clarison Group chief executive Mark Oliver

The Clarison Group is majority owned by Elaghmore, a UK-based private equity fund, which acquired the Alucraft and Williaam Cox businesses in 2018 and EAG in 2019.

Alucraft Limited and Williaam Cox are based in Ireland and Alucraft Systems and EAG are in the UK.

The combined group turns over £100m, has more than 400 employees and operates from Dublin, Tamworth, Cannock, Rotherham, Mildenhall and Attleborough, with additional design teams in Spain, Poland and the Philippines.

Mark Oliver has been recruited to the new role of group chief executive. He was previously chief executive of the Colt Group, which supplies ventilation, smoke control, climate control and solar shading systems. Before that, he was managing director at H+H, the aircrete blocks producer, and business development director at contractor Laing O’Rourke.

Ronnie Mills has been appointed managing director of Alucraft Ltd in Dublin, succeeding Jack McHugh who has led the Alucraft business since 2008 and prior to that Williaam Cox since 2002. Jack McHugh becomes chairman of in Alucraft Ltd.

Ronnie Mills joins from McMullen Facades – a John Reddington (JRL) company – where he had worked since 1989 and been managing director since 2016.

Mark Oliver said: “I am delighted to have joined the business to lead the newly formed Clarison Group. The Clarison name combines the words clarity and vision. It embodies the purpose of the group and complements our market leading Alucraft, EAG, and Williaam Cox brands. As a group, we have the expertise, scale and experience to be a leading powerhouse in the design, manufacture and installation of façade systems for the built environment across the UK and Ireland. I look forward to building an exciting future.”

Alucraft Limited claims strong customer relationships with John Sisk, John Paul Construction and Walls Construction, among others. In the UK, customer of Alucraft Systems, which is led by Ian Davy, include BAM, Wilmott Dixon, Bouygues, Lendlease and Engie.

EAG (originally English Architectural Glazing) is led by Mark Oliver, for now, as interim managing director. It has a sister company, MultiFab, that produces architectural and bespoke metalwork in aluminium and mild steel. EAG customers include Ballymore, Berkeley Group, Kier, Sir Robert McAlpine and Skanska.

Williaam Cox, led by Darragh Coleman, provides specialist glazing as well as smoke and heat ventilation systems. It is currently providing a smoke ventilation solution to the façade of the National Children’s hospital in Dublin.

Andy Ducker, co-founder of, Elaghmore Partners, said: “The formal launch of the Clarison Group creates a new force in the UK and Ireland facades industry. The group already has a strong new business pipeline, and we expect to employ more people as we grow over the coming years. As always, we will continuously strive to offer our customers the best service and quality with ongoing investment in people, technology and processes. We have sent a clear message to the construction industry about our position as a market leader.”

Elaghmore Partners also owns Total Vehicle Solutions (TVS), which brings together McPhee concrete mixer trucks with commercial vehicle fitters SB Components and Priden Engineering.

