Facelift in for Europe's first Aspen underbridge platform

The Aspen A-62 bridge inspection unit

Facelift’s Aspen A-62 bridge inspection unit is expected to be delivered by Versalift in October.

Facelift, taken over by AFI in 2019, has long been a pioneer in truck-mounted work platforms and already has a fleet of inspection and gantry underbridge units.

Its next arrival is a US machine adapted for the European market by Versalift. Versalift's parent company, Time Manufacturing, acquired Aspen Aerials in October 2018 specifically to add bridge inspection machinery to its offering.

Mounted on a Volvo FM 420 8x4 sleeper cab, the Aspen A-62 has an interchangeable platform that gives operators the flexibility to switch between a regular inspection basket and a work platform with two options:

inspection work – a horizontal under-bridge reach of 18.8 metres, a vertical reach down to 20.6 metres and a basket capacity of 272 kg.

three-stage gantry walkway –680 kg (five person) capacity, and a movable step-up platform mounted on railing and providing 2.1-metre reach.

A heavy-duty generator powers the platform. No outriggers are required, and all counterweights stays within the width of the truck body so this unit can set up in a single lane of the carriageway. Two rotating turntables and multiple articulating and telescoping booms provide greater versatility on accessing structures.

