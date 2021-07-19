  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue July 20 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Facelift in for Europe's first Aspen underbridge platform

Facelift in for Europe's first Aspen underbridge platform

21 hours Powered access hire firm Facelift has become the first company in Europe to order the new Versalift Aspen Aerials A-62 underbridge inspection unit.

The Aspen A-62 bridge inspection unit
The Aspen A-62 bridge inspection unit

Facelift’s Aspen A-62 bridge inspection unit is expected to be delivered by Versalift in October.

Facelift, taken over by AFI in 2019, has long been a pioneer in truck-mounted work platforms and already has a fleet of inspection and gantry underbridge units.

Its next arrival is a US machine adapted for the European market by Versalift. Versalift's parent company, Time Manufacturing, acquired Aspen Aerials in October 2018 specifically to add bridge inspection machinery to its offering.

Mounted on a Volvo FM 420 8x4 sleeper cab, the Aspen A-62 has an interchangeable platform that gives operators the flexibility to switch between a regular inspection basket and a work platform with two options:

  • inspection work – a horizontal under-bridge reach of 18.8 metres, a vertical reach down to 20.6 metres and a basket capacity of 272 kg.
  • three-stage gantry walkway –680 kg (five person) capacity, and a movable step-up platform mounted on railing and providing 2.1-metre reach.

A heavy-duty generator powers the platform. No outriggers are required, and all counterweights stays within the width of the truck body so this unit can set up in a single lane of the carriageway.  Two rotating turntables and multiple articulating and telescoping booms provide greater versatility on accessing structures.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »