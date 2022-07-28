Falco to use virtual reality for driver’s training

The company, the first Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS)-accredited fleet operator in the utilities sector, will now require all its drivers to attend a Work Related Road Risk (WRRR) course, organised by driver-training specialist Fleet Source, at its dedicated training suite in East London.

During the course, trainees don VR headsets to experience an immersive 6-hour session that includes live scenarios filmed from a variety of perspectives - inside the vehicle, cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders - to simulate typical situations they are likely to encounter and how to react and respond to them correctly.

“This is a major step-change in the way we receive driver CPC training,” said Jason Shreeve, Falco’s fleet & facilities manager, “The VR module really brought the scenario training to life and was much more thought-provoking and engaging than the traditional classroom-based instruction.”

The company, which has 130 vehicles in its fleet, has used Fleet Source for CPC driver training since 2017, plans a further nine VR sessions for later in the year.

The Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) is a voluntary accreditation scheme for fleet operators which aims to raise the level of quality within fleet operations, and to demonstrate which operators are achieving exemplary levels of best practice in safety, efficiency, and environmental protection.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk