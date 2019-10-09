Falkirk plans 1,800 new homes

The plan is for more than 1,800 additional homes to be provided over the next five years following the bid put forward to Scottish government by the council.

The £102m bid would see a mix of new homes built by Falkirk Council and other social landlords for their tenants, as well as ‘buying back’ former social housing properties. Included in the bid are 613 new build homes and 450 ‘buybacks’ for Falkirk Council, with the remainder for other social landlords including Link, Paragon, Loretto and Weslo.

Funding for the homes will be predominantly from the council’s housing investment programme and other social landlords’ own financing, with approximately one-third from Scottish government.

Councillor Gordon Hughes, spokesperson for housing, said: “Our plan will see hundreds of new homes built across many different locations in the area. More than 1,000 will be built for Falkirk Council tenants and more than 700 for other registered social landlords.

“We’re optimistic that we will receive the full funding from Scottish government and help improve our local communities with these properties.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk