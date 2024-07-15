  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue July 16 2024

Farrans breaks ground for Inspired Villages

1 day Farrans Construction has started work on a new retirement campus in south Oxfordshire for Inspired Villages.

Marking the start of work with a photocall
Marking the start of work with a photocall

Inspired Villages and main contractor Farrans Construction have held a ground breaking ceremony  to mark the start of the £45m first phase of Widmore Park Village in Sonning Common.

The first phase of works will include 73 homes for people over 65 along with a wellness suite within the village centre.

Widmore Park will eventually have 133 units, alongside facilities including a restaurant, cafe, hair salon, library and a wellness centre comprising a swimming pool, steam room, treatment rooms and a gym with a fitness studio.

Shaun Whelan, construction director for Inspired Villages, said: “We’re hugely proud of the community we’re creating at Sonning Common and know Widmore Park will join our nine operational villages to become a great asset to the local area, whilst supporting the provision of housing for the region’s over 65s in a sustainable and conscious way.” 

Farrans regional director Glenn Gilmore added: “We are proud to be delivering this important scheme for Inspired Villages and we recognise how important it is to have well-designed, high quality retired living developments like Widmore Park  which promote activity, community and sustainability in our later years.”

How Widmore Park Village should look
How Widmore Park Village should look

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

Construction News

