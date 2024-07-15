Farrans breaks ground for Inspired Villages

Marking the start of work with a photocall

Inspired Villages and main contractor Farrans Construction have held a ground breaking ceremony to mark the start of the £45m first phase of Widmore Park Village in Sonning Common.

The first phase of works will include 73 homes for people over 65 along with a wellness suite within the village centre.

Widmore Park will eventually have 133 units, alongside facilities including a restaurant, cafe, hair salon, library and a wellness centre comprising a swimming pool, steam room, treatment rooms and a gym with a fitness studio.

Shaun Whelan, construction director for Inspired Villages, said: “We’re hugely proud of the community we’re creating at Sonning Common and know Widmore Park will join our nine operational villages to become a great asset to the local area, whilst supporting the provision of housing for the region’s over 65s in a sustainable and conscious way.”

Farrans regional director Glenn Gilmore added: “We are proud to be delivering this important scheme for Inspired Villages and we recognise how important it is to have well-designed, high quality retired living developments like Widmore Park which promote activity, community and sustainability in our later years.”

How Widmore Park Village should look

