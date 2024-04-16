Farrans marks start at Leeds Bradford Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport head of planning development Charles Johnson (left), airport chief executive Vincent Hodder (centre) and Farrans project manager Darren McIvor (right)

The privately-funded £100m development, known as LBA:Regen, will see the existing terminal building at Leeds Bradford Airport’s in Yeadon redeveloped with a 9,500 sqm, three-storey extension, alongside a significant refurbishment of the existing facilities.

The airport’s Australian private equity owners had wanted to build a whole new terminal but those controversial £150m plans were scrapped in March 2022 when the government announced an inquiry. Instead, they are now improving what they already have.

Farrans Construction is delivering phase 1 of the £100m terminal extension project. This phase includes the construction of a new UK Border Force immigration facility and international baggage reclaim hall, as well as expanded retail and international departure lounge facilities. Phase 2 will include an enlarged central search and check-in areas, alongside larger duty free, retail and arrivals areas. Completion of construction work is expected to be completed in 2026.

At an event to mark the official start of work last week, Leeds Bradford Airport chief executive Vincent Hodder said: "This ground breaking is a significant moment in LBA’s history, representing the culmination of thousands of hours of planning, consultation and design. As one of Yorkshire’s most significant infrastructure projects, we and our passengers are immensely excited to see it develop in the coming months. Once complete, this project will deliver the airport that our passengers, airlines and region need and deserve.”

