Farrans sets bridge span across the Clyde

The Hebo 10 lifts the 650-tonne span into place

Main contractor Farrans Construction commissioned the 2,200-tonne capacity Hebo Lift 10 floating sheerleg crane to set the 650-tonne main span.

The cable-stayed opening swing bridge will provide pedestrian and cycle access across the River Clyde between Water Row in Govan and Pointhouse Quay in Partick, re-establishing an historic connection between the areas.

The bridge span was constructed in Belgium, before being transported along canals to Holland, at which point the pylon and cabling was installed prior. It left Westdorpe in the Netherlands on 7th October, sailing to the Clyde estuary and up the river. It arrived on site on 14th October and was lifted into place on the 17th.

The bridge span is six metres wide and was fabricated in two parts: the main moving span, which weighs 650 tonnes, is 99 metres long and will use the South Pier (at Water Row) as its access; the fixed span weighs 45 tonnes and is 15.7 metres long.

The fixed span will be kept in storage until works on the north pier and northern approach works are complete, and then installed in the summer of 2024 to complete the project.

Farrans began work in April 2022. The bridge is part of a wider £29.5m project that also involves:

the demolition of a section of masonry/concrete quay wall and access stairs at Water Row in Govan

construction of a sheet piled quay wall and infilling to finished ground level to extend Pointhouse Quay to form the north bridge landing, access ramp and public realm

construction of a reinforced concrete abutment/quay wall and Infilling of the disused Govan Ferry Inlet at Water Row in Govan to form the south landing

construction of bridge approach ramps, retaining walls, provision of drainage and public realm at the north and south bridge landings

diversion of the Scottish Water Combined Sewer Outfall at Pointhouse Quay

installation of timber fenders and access for a layby berth at Merklands Quay.

The Govan-Partick bridge project is a Glasgow City Region City Deal project, funded by the Scottish and UK governments. The Glasgow City Region City Deal will see both governments provide £500m of funding for infrastructure projects.

