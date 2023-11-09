Farrans to build £45m retirement scheme

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri November 10 2023

21 hours Inspired Villages has appointed Farrans Construction to begin construction of a £45m retirement complex in Sonning Common, South Oxfordshire.

CGI of Widmore Park
CGI of Widmore Park

The Widmore Park development in Sonning Common will have 133 retirement flats when fully completed as well as communal facilities including a restaurant, cafe, hairdressers, library and craft rooms.

Farrans’ first phase of works includes 73 apartments and a ‘wellness suite’ (swimming pool, steam room, gym) within the village centre.

Inspired Villages is supported by £500m funding from NatWest Group Pension Fund and Legal & General. It currently operates nine villages with an additional three sites under construction.

Farrans Construction regional director Glenn Gilmore said: “We have an extensive later living portfolio in the UK and we understand how important it is to consider and deliver for the end users who will call this home.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

