Farrans to build £45m retirement scheme

CGI of Widmore Park

The Widmore Park development in Sonning Common will have 133 retirement flats when fully completed as well as communal facilities including a restaurant, cafe, hairdressers, library and craft rooms.

Farrans’ first phase of works includes 73 apartments and a ‘wellness suite’ (swimming pool, steam room, gym) within the village centre.

Inspired Villages is supported by £500m funding from NatWest Group Pension Fund and Legal & General. It currently operates nine villages with an additional three sites under construction.

Farrans Construction regional director Glenn Gilmore said: “We have an extensive later living portfolio in the UK and we understand how important it is to consider and deliver for the end users who will call this home.”

