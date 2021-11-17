Farrans wins £10m wine cellar

Warehouse 5 will have capacity to store 3.7 million bottles of wine

The construction of Warehouse 5 will increase The Wine Society’s storage facilities by almost 50%, from 7.6m bottles to 11.3m.

It will also enable the organisation to further streamline its goods in and picking procedures to enhance its service to members.

It is the first extension to The Society’s cellar space in Stevenage since 2009.

The warehouse will provide a controlled operational environment with temperature moderating technology.

Farrans Construction regional director Cathal Montague said: “The development of a warehouse for a product as delicate as wine requires strict temperatures, structured flooring and a technologically controlled environment. Our company specialises in delivering high quality engineering and construction solutions which address technically challenging requirements. Constructing this building to seamlessly link into the existing live Warehouses 2 and 4 requires careful planning and effective materials distribution. We will utilise our in-house expertise of laser scan point cloud technology to verify elements of the warehouse using the BIM models.”

Karen Coates, chief operating officer for The Wine Society, said: “Farrans approached our project by listening to our challenges and developing a solution that will work well for our members.”

The contractor has now started enabling works to retain the existing attenuation system and construct new tanks and drainage. The design and build of the project is expected to complete in August 2022.

