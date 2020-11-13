Feedback sought on Leeds high-rise plan

Arena Point will sit between existing tall buildings on Merrion Way

The 43-storey development in Merrion Way in Leeds city centre, will be a purpose-built student accommodation scheme featuring around 720 beds across a mix of studio apartments and shared cluster flats.

Located close to the First Direct Arena, the proposed development will replace what is described as an underused office block, Arena Point, and will sit between existing tall buildings on Merrion Way including 36-storey Altus House, another student accommodation scheme being delivered by Olympian Homes.

Michelle Davies, director at DPP Planning’s Leeds office, said: “This proposed development will support the continued regeneration of this part of Leeds, which has undergone significant change over the last ten years to become a popular residential and leisure destination. It will transform an underutilised office block, which is only 40% occupied, into one of Yorkshire’s tallest buildings offering high quality apartments that will play a part in alleviating the city’s student accommodation challenges.”

Ahead of submitting a planning application to Leeds City Council, the developer is inviting comments at www.dppukltd.com/arenapoint.

