Fencing companies join forces

A Topan site hoarding

Hertfordshire-based Binns Fencing specialises in security fencing solutions and has its own anti-climb system, Flexible Security Topping (FST). Its clients include the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Justice. Topan, based in Cornwall, supplies temporary uPVC hoarding and permanent fencing for sectors such as highways, education, commercial and agriculture.

With Binns Fencing now having a stake in Topan Group Limited (TGL), the two companies intend to leverage each other’s expertise to expand into complementary areas.

Adam Binns, managing director of Binns Fencing, said: “The new holding in TGL represents the next stage in our growth and diversification as a business. We are similar companies in many ways, but both bring unique qualities to the table that will benefit the other.”

Topan managing director Phil Fletcher, at Topan Group Limited, highlighted the advantages for both organisations: “We are very excited to be working more closely with Binns, who have a similar customer base to us but are focused in different sectors. The combination of the two companies will only bring significant benefits to staff, clients and suppliers.”

