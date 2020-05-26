Ferrovial Agroman becomes Ferrovial Construction

The Madrid Hippodrome, which was completed in 1941, was built by Agroman

Ferrovial Agroman is changing its name to Ferrovial Construction.

This change will affect company names and brands that the company has in countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Spain, Australia, Colombia and Chile.

“It has been arduous for us to take this decision since a large part of our history has been associated with the Agroman name but it seemed to be the most appropriate time to update the brand, seeking both a better penetration into international markets and a further alignment with Ferrovial, our group’s brand,” said Ignacio Gastón, CEO of Ferrovial Construction.

Other Ferrovial Construction firms such as Budimex in Poland and Webber in the United States will keep their current names and logos, as too will some others specialised in construction segments, such as Cadagua, Ditecpesa, Edytesa, Tecpresa, Ferconsa, PLW and SCC.

In 1995, Agroman was acquired by Ferrovial from Banesto. The company said that the name is not only part of in the construction sector’s history, but it is also part of the sentimental memory of many Spaniards. Founded in 1927, it was involved in the construction of iconic developments including the Madrid Hippodrome, the Torre de Madrid and the Edificio España. Since its merger with Ferrovial in 1999, it has worked on projects including T2 at Heathrow Airport, the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, T4 at Barajas Airport, high-speed lines in Spain and Crossrail in London.

