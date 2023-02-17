Ferrovial and RWE team up for floating offshore wind projects

The Spanish government has set a target of 3GW of floating wind capacity by 2030

The Spanish government has announced that it wants the country to become a leading European market for floating offshore wind energy and has set a target of 3GW of floating wind capacity by 2030.

Spain’s National Marine Spatial Plan indicates a potential capacity of more the 20GW, according to Ferrovial.

To date, Ferrovial has submitted expressions of interest in four wind farms off the Spanish coast with an installed capacity of 1,750MW. These are located between 11km and 30km offshore from Lugo, Pontevedra, Gerona and Gran Canaria.

Ferrovial first entered the offshore floating wind farm sector in 2016 when it acquired Chilean company Tranchile which operates a 204km power line and supplies power to an estimated 300,000 people.

Gonzalo Nieto, chief executive of Ferrovial Energy Infrastructure and Mobility, said: “This agreement represents a further step in our firm commitment to decarbonising the economy and to renewable energies.

“At Ferrovial we clearly see the growth opportunities that this sector offers, which is why we have decided to partner with another market leader, RWE. Its capabilities, especially in offshore wind, are highly regarded and its presence in the renewables sector make it the right partner to strengthen our bid in Spain.”

Sven Utermöhlen, chief executive of RWE Offshore Wind, added: “Spain has been an important core market for RWE to grow our solar and onshore business for many years. Now we are excited to go one step further.

“Floating offshore wind is key to meeting the increasing demand for renewable power in Europe, delivering sustainability solutions, supporting local industries and creating new, future-proof jobs.

“Together with our partner Ferrovial, we are committed to contributing towards Spain’s offshore wind objectives.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk