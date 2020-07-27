Ferrovial picked to expand Porto Metro

The project consists of two contracts: extension of the Yellow Line and construction of a new circular Pink Line.

The Yellow Line extension, consisting of 3.15km of dual-track light rail, will run from Santo Olvido station to serve the districts of Vila Nova de Gaia, Mafamude e Vilar do Paraiso, Oliveira do Douro and Vilar do Andorinho. It also includes the construction of a viaduct, a 770m-long tunnel and three stations.

The second contract involves the construction of a new circular line, the Pink Line, measuring 3.1km and linking Praça da Liberdade and Casa da Música. Four new stations and three ventilation shafts will be built and the team will also install the tracks and catenary.

The work is expected to begin in the second half of this year. The Yellow Line extension is due to be completed in 34 months, while construction of the Pink Line is set to take at most 42 months.

