Ferrovial to develop ‘smart’ roads

The AIVIA Orchestrated Connected Corridors initiative will develop smart roads and advanced monitoring, sensor and simulation technology, in collaboration with other companies. The project includes road infrastructure technologies with aims including improving safety, reliable travel times and providing access to infotainment from the vehicle.

“AIVIA connected corridors will increase road safety for users, facilitating safe interaction between autonomous and conventional vehicles in high-density and high-speed urban corridors,” said Alejandro de la Joya, CEO of Cintra, Ferrovial’s highway operation company. “We can reduce travel times and congestion while offering a 5G broadband network along our highways.”

Ferrovial said AIVIA collaborators representing different domains will help bring the next generation of highway travel to life. As private and fleet vehicles evolve towards full autonomy, it said that connected infrastructure will play a critical role in safety and utility, especially in high-speed environments where both autonomous and conventional vehicles travel.

Ferrovial created AIVIA to respond to this challenge. This project is a joint effort incorporating innovative companies including Microsoft, 3M Company, and Kapsch. Auto manufacturers and other technology leaders are expected to join soon

“New technologies force us to rethink the world we live in,” said de la Joya. “Ferrovial is an innovative company that offers solutions for the future of transportation and mobility. We are proud that Cintra is at the forefront of digital road technology which is why we are excited to launch AIVIA with our partners.”

“Microsoft’s participation in the AIVIA initiative is a great opportunity to execute on our mission of empowering every person and organization to achieve more,” said Jose Maria de la Fuente, manufacturing & infrastructures industry manager for Microsoft. “Applying our latest cloud technologies like IoT and Data & AI solutions, our aim is to be the technology backbone of AIVIA for a better, connected and safer mobility.”

The company 3M has also joined the project. “At 3M, we’re dedicated to improving transportation infrastructure and mobility so that all road users can arrive at their destinations safely,” said Dr Daniel Chen, 3M’s Transportation Safety Division vice president and general manager. “We’re delighted to bring our innovative technologies and portfolio of products to this joint endeavour.” 3M will bring a range of materials and solutions including retro-reflective sign sheeting, pavement marking, temporary traffic control, vehicle registration and road safety asset management software.

“We look forward to partnering with Ferrovial and to jointly exploring the exciting possibilities for connected and autonomous vehicles in North America,” said Alfredo Escriba, chief technology officer of Kapsch TrafficCom. “As a provider of intelligent transportation systems (ITS), our connected services technologies provide the technical infrastructure that enable critical safety and mobility applications. A comprehensive and coordinated approach is a necessary step toward developing a digitally-connected transportation infrastructure of the future.”

