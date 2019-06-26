Ferrovial wins contract for NZ street lights

The seven-year contract with Dunedin City Council includes installationof LED lights for the city's public lighting, followed by maintenance.

The aim is to replace the current lights, which are nearing the end of their useful life. The new system will boost safety, as the LED lights will improve visibility in addition to lowering electrical usage and energy costs. It is expected that the installation will be completed between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, including installing the LEDs, replacing the light posts, and their subsequent maintenance.

Dunedin is located in southern New Zealand. Ferrovial said that the contract will allow Broadspectrum to position itself in a region of the country where there is great potential for growth.