Ferrovial wins US highway contract

The USA is Ferrovial's main market by revenue

Georgia Department of Transportation has picked Webber for the upgrade of a section of the I-16/I-75 highway in the city of Macon.

The project includes the widening and reconstruction of a stretch of about 7.4km, the construction of 21 bridges and the reconstruction of the I-16/I-75 interchanges. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

This contract is Webber’s second project in Georgia. Ferrovial’s US construction subsidiary is currently working on the rehabilitation of I-75/SR 401 in Clayton and Henry counties. It has also recently been awarded the renovation and expansion of the FM 1960 highway in Houston, Texas, the improvement of IH 35 in Laredo and the reconstruction of the Texas highway in Dallas SL12.

At the beginning of 2020, Ferrovial announced its Horizon 24 Plan, which established the company’s growth focus on the development of sustainable infrastructure with projects of high concession value. It designated North America - its main market by revenue as a key market - for growth and development.

